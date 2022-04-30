Those who don’t love Hindi are foreigners: U.P. Minister

Those who don’t speak Hindi should leave the country, says Sanjay Nishad

Those who do not love Hindi would be assumed to be foreigners and those who don’t speak Hindi should leave the country and live elsewhere, a Cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh has said.

President of the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party and BJP ally Sanjay Nishad said those who want to live in “Hindustan” would have to love Hindi. “If anyone does not love Hindi, it would be assumed he or she is a foreigner or have links with foreign forces,” Mr. Nishad told a television channel. He added that “regional langauges should be honoured” but Hindi was about national interest.

Claiming that “Hindustan” was a “ sthan” or place for those who spoke Hindi, Mr. Nishad also went on to say that those who do not speak the language should leave the country and go elsewhere.