Those opposing CAA, NRC can be ‘wiped out’ in an hour: BJP MLA

Haryana BJP MLA Leela Ram Gurjar said on Monday that those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) can be “wiped out” in an hour.

Speaking at an event in his constituency in Kaithal, the policymaker said today’s India is not that of former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, but of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Today's India is not of Jawaharlal Nehru or of Gandhi. Now this Hindustan it is of Narendra Modi... if we get a signal, within one hour we will wipe them (referring to those who were opposing CAA and NRC) out,” he said in a video clip.

Mr. Gurjar said that there's no conspiracy against Muslims under the new Act, it's only for those who have entered the country illegally. “If Muslims consider there is a plot to make them leave the country, let me tell it's nothing like that in the Act. But those who have illegally entered the country will definitely have to go,” he said.