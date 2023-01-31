Those involved in religious conversions will never succeed, says Yogi Adityanath in ‘Banjara Kumbh’

January 31, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi/Pune

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, January 30, 2023, said that those engaged in illegal religious conversions in the country will never succeed in their intentions. He added that all those participating in the ‘Banjara Kumbh’ must follow ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and beware of people who tell them that they are not part of this great religion.

While addressing the conclusion ceremony of the six-day long Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Gaur Banjara and Labhana Naikada Kumbh, the event being organised under the aegis of Dharam Jagran Manch, an RSS affiliate, Mr. Adityanath said that harming the ‘Sanatan Dharma’ is like harming the humanity. Emphasizing that people should feel proud of Sanatan Dharma, the CM said that it is the oldest religion of the world, which paves the way for the welfare of humanity at large.

Targeting those involved in illegal conversions, U.P. CM said, “The society is awaken now. As India celebrates Amrit Mahotsava of its independence, the country is achieving new heights everyday. A new India is taking shape today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Given the speed with which the Government of India is working and protecting the eternal values, the country will become the number one economy in the world within the next few years.”

Mr. Adityanath said that in the Amrit Mahotsav year of Independence, India has got the distinction of leading the top 20 countries of the world.

“The Prime Minister had said that all the traces of slavery must be removed from the country forever. You must have seen that the Mughal Garden of Rashtrapati Bhavan has now been renamed as Amrit Udyan,” said the U.P. Chief Minister.

He added that after the wait of 500 years, a grand temple of Lord Rama is being constructed in Ayodhya. The temple will be ready by early next year.

He added that the ‘Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Gaur Banjara and Labhana Naikada Kumbh’aims at uniting the Banjara, Labana and Nayakada communities all over India and stopping religious conversion of the community.

The event was also attended virtually by Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. The two couldn’t manage to attend in person due to bad weather.

Addressing the audience via video conferencing, Mr. Shinde said that the Banjara community has been the true guardians of the Hindu way of life. He added that the Banjaras have essayed their roles in India’s history and culture as true sons of the soil, their part in the Independence struggle is truly remarkable. They have given accounts of their bravery time and again,” he said.

“This Kumbh will help bring community members dispersed in various states together... The Maharashtra government adheres to the ‘Hindutva’ ideals of [late Shiv Sena founder] Bal Thackeray . Both Bal Thackeray and [Mr. Shinde’s mentor and late Shiv Sena leader from Thane] Anand Dighe had raised their voices against religious conversion. Hence, I would appeal to all members of the Banjara community members to remain vigilant. The Maharashtra government is fully behind them and is working to resolve problems faced by the community.”

Mr. Shinde said that the community has given representation in the State government in form of cabinet minister Sanjay Rathod, a four-time MLA from Yavatmal district. “We have been working on the community’s problems for the last six-seven years and have given then funds to the tune of Rs. 583 crores,” said Mr. Shinde, stressing on the need to harness and channelize the energy of the young among the Banjara community.

Last year in August, Mr. Rathod, who was then Forest Minister in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was compelled to resign for his alleged connection with the death of a 23-year-old lady from the nomadic Banjara community in Pune. Mr. Rathod, who had sided with Mr. Shinde following the latter’s intra-party revolt, had been ‘rehabilitated’ and made a cabinet minister again in the new Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (Mr. Shinde’s faction)- BJP government.

