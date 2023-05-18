Those involved in killing of ex-Mirwaiz Farooq should be brought to justice: Awami Action Committee

May 18, 2023 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said on Wednesday that the culprits behind the assassination of ex-Mirwaiz, Maulana Muhammad Farooq, on May 21, 1990 “should be brought to justice as soon as possible”.

“A few days ahead of the 33rd martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-i-Millat and the Hawal massacre, the police have said that the accused have now been arrested in the ongoing investigation of more than three decades by the State authorities. If involved, they should be brought to justice as soon as possible. As the saying goes ‘blood leaves its trail,’” AAC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Zaki said.

The statement came a day after the J&K Police’s special wing, State Investigation Agency (SIA), claimed to have arrested two militants, Javaid Bhat and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, who were involved in the assassination.

The police said Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdullah Bangroo had hatched the conspiracy to kill the ex-Mirwaiz.

The AAC has described the killing as “a very painful and tragic part of our lives as well as in the history of Kashmir”. “A visionary leader, who espoused dialogue, tolerance and people’s will as his ideology. The message was carried forward by his son Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who took over under tragic circumstances,” the AAC spokesman said.

He said the assassinated leader “was a great Islamic preacher, a social reformer and an excellent human being”. His brutal assassination is unpardonable. We feel his absence more with each passing day. As Muslims it’s our faith that those who take human life in such a manner are damned in this world and damned in the hereafter in the court of the supreme being who is the best judge,” the AAC said.

The AAC demanded that those involved in the Hawal massacre, where 70 people participating in the funeral procession were fired upon and killed, “should also be brought to book as soon as possible for complete justice”.