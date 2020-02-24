Other States

Those flagging economy decline looking backward: Jayant Sinha

‘All indicators, international agencies point towards its revival’

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Union Minister Jayant Sinha on Sunday said those claiming the economy was in decline were looking backward.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, he said, “All indicators and international agencies point towards the revival of the economy which had faced a temporary slump.”

Stating reasons for the “transient” decline, he said, “The trade war between the United States and China had affected economies across the world. Moreover, credit shock had prompted banks to hold back lending.”

Furthermore, Mr. Sinha termed Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s claim that Madhya Pradesh had received a cut of ₹14,500 crore in the recent Union Budget a “political statement” not representing the “true picture”.

‘Funds not utilised’

In reality, he alleged, the State government was not fully utilising funds earmarked for its various schemes, and not providing utilisation certificates to the Centre.

“Funds are available with the Centre on demand, but Madhya Pradesh is not taking initiative to further any welfare schemes,” he claimed.

“The Budget has something in store for every section of society,” he said. “Besides, the Prime Minister has set the target of making the country a USD 5-trillion economy, and the Budget is a policy road map to achieve it. Moreover, it has given a leg up to startups and investments.”

In the Budget, he said, the government had aimed at providing drinking water to every house. “We have already ensured a pucca house to every poor. This is the next logical step,” he said.

