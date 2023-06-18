ADVERTISEMENT

Those fighting as independents in Bengal rural polls won't be taken back into party: TMC

June 18, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - Kolkata

The party's warning comes after Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with senior leaders at her residence in the Bhabanipur area of south Kolkata

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: ANI

The TMC cautioned those party activists who are fighting the upcoming West Bengal panchayat polls as independents after being denied tickets, asserting that they would not be taken back.

The party's warning comes after Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with senior leaders at her residence in the Bhabanipur area of south Kolkata.

West Bengal State Election Commission moves SC challenging HC order for deployment of Central forces

"We would request party activists, who are fighting as independents, to withdraw their candidature and support the party's official candidates. It is a big fight. The entire party should stand united," TMC MP and senior leader Kalyan Banerjee said on Saturday.

He said those who are fighting as independents are "working against the interest of the party" and they would never be "readmitted into the TMC".

"There are a few people who are fighting as independents. They are traitors and have no place in the party," he said.

Bengal panchayat poll nomination process peaceful, asserts Mamata
