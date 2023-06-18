Those fighting as independents in Bengal rural polls won't be taken back into party: TMC

June 18, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - Kolkata

The TMC cautioned those party activists who are fighting the upcoming West Bengal panchayat polls as independents after being denied tickets, asserting that they would not be taken back.

The party's warning comes after Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with senior leaders at her residence in the Bhabanipur area of south Kolkata.

"We would request party activists, who are fighting as independents, to withdraw their candidature and support the party's official candidates. It is a big fight. The entire party should stand united," TMC MP and senior leader Kalyan Banerjee said on Saturday.

He said those who are fighting as independents are "working against the interest of the party" and they would never be "readmitted into the TMC".

"There are a few people who are fighting as independents. They are traitors and have no place in the party," he said.

