HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Those fighting as independents in Bengal rural polls won't be taken back into party: TMC

The party's warning comes after Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with senior leaders at her residence in the Bhabanipur area of south Kolkata

June 18, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: ANI

The TMC cautioned those party activists who are fighting the upcoming West Bengal panchayat polls as independents after being denied tickets, asserting that they would not be taken back.

The party's warning comes after Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with senior leaders at her residence in the Bhabanipur area of south Kolkata.

ALSO READ
West Bengal State Election Commission moves SC challenging HC order for deployment of Central forces

"We would request party activists, who are fighting as independents, to withdraw their candidature and support the party's official candidates. It is a big fight. The entire party should stand united," TMC MP and senior leader Kalyan Banerjee said on Saturday.

He said those who are fighting as independents are "working against the interest of the party" and they would never be "readmitted into the TMC".

"There are a few people who are fighting as independents. They are traitors and have no place in the party," he said.

ALSO READ
Bengal panchayat poll nomination process peaceful, asserts Mamata
Related Topics

West Bengal / local elections / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.