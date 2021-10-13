Other States

Those behind killing of minorities in J-K will not be spared, says L-G Sinha

Jammu & Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said those who perpetrated the recent killings of minority community members will not be spared.

A delegation of the United Kashmiri Sikhs Progressive Forum (UKSPF) called on the L-G at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.

The delegation led by UKSPF chairman S. Baldev Singh Raina submitted a memorandum to Mr. Sinha, apprising him of the demands and issues pertaining to the Sikh community, he said.

The L-G noted the concerns raised by the delegation said that the enemies of humanity who perpetrated these heinous crimes would not be spared.

Mr. Sinha assured the delegation that the UT government will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the minority communities, the spokesman said.


