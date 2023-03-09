ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Sangma elected unopposed as Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly

March 09, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - Shillong

Thomas A Sangma, a former Rajya Sabha member, was elected unopposed as three Opposition parties – the Congress, the TMC and the Voice of the People's Party — did not field any candidate.

PTI

Thomas A Sangma of the ruling National People's Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition was on March 9 elected as the Speaker of the 11th Meghalaya Assembly.

The MDA 2.0 government, which was sworn in earlier in the week, has the support of 45 MLAs, of which 26 are from the National People's Party (NPP), 11 of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and two members each of the BJP, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF), besides two Independent legislators.

Mr. Sangma, a former Rajya Sabha member, was elected unopposed as three Opposition parties – the Congress, the TMC and the Voice of the People's Party — did not field any candidate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Protem Speaker Timothy D Shira, who chaired the proceedings on the concluding day of the special Assembly session, said, "Since only one nomination paper was received by the office of the Assembly, I hereby declare Thomas A Sangma as Speaker."

Congratulating the newly elected Speaker, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said that he was confident that the former Parliamentarian will do justice to the chair. "It is a matter of great happiness to see you occupy the Speaker's chair," he told Thomas A. Sangma.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US