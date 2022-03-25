Thokchom Satyabrata elected as new Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly

Will exercise powers without discriminating between Treasury and Opposition, says Thokchom Satyabrata

Will exercise powers without discriminating between Treasury and Opposition, says Thokchom Satyabrata

Thokchom Satyabrata was unanimously elected on Thursday morning as the Speaker of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly. He was the lone BJP MLA who had filed the nomination papers for the election of the new Speaker.

He was a Cabinet Minister in the previous BJP-led coalition ministry. He represents the Yaiskul constituency in the Imphal city. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren thanked the MLAs for electing Mr. Satyabrata as the new Speaker unanimously. Mr. Biren said that in a democracy the Assembly and Parliament are like temples. A speaker has a big role to play in taking decisions in the House.

The new Speaker also thanked the members of the House for electing him like this. He said that a Speaker has an important role to play. He said that he will exercise his powers without discriminating between the treasury and the Opposition. He also said that he would take the sentiment of the people into consideration while deliberating issues relating to different sections of people in the House,