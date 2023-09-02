HamberMenu
This is not Gehlot govt, it is 'Grih-loot' govt: BJP chief Nadda at Rajasthan rally

“Congress means loot, corruption and misgovernance,” he claimed.

September 02, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan)

PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda being felicitated on his arrival to address the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ program, in Ghaziabad on Saturday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda being felicitated on his arrival to address the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ program, in Ghaziabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Attacking the Congress dispensation in Rajasthan over crime against women, corruption and other issues, BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday called upon the people to remove the government if they want to change the situation in the state.

Accusing the Ashok Gehlot-led government of being a 'Grih-loot sarkar' that loots houses of people, Mr. Nadda said the ruling Congress in the state has given a free hand to its MLAs to indulge in corruption and fill the pockets of their party 'bosses' in Delhi.

ALSO READ
BJP will sweep Rajasthan Assembly election, says J.P. Nadda

Targeting the opposition INDIA alliance, the BJP chief said the grouping does not care for the people. They are only worried about saving their families and therefore, they have joined hands against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

"This is not Gehlot government, this is a 'Grih-loot' sarkar that loots houses of the people. Congress means loot, corruption and misgovernance," he claimed, addressing a public meeting in Sawai Madhopur on the launch of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra'.

"They do not care for the peace and happiness of Rajasthan. It is their desire to do corruption, give a free hand to MLAs, make provisions for open loot and ensure that this money goes to the bosses in Delhi," Mr. Nadda alleged.

He added that the Congress was not bothered about the country but for the "relaunch" of Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Nadda also named leaders of other opposition parties and alleged that they were only bothered about saving their families.

ALSO READ
Vasundhara Raje dropped from BJP’s Rajasthan poll panels

"They say remove Modi because they are worried about their families. We say take Modi forward and take the country forward," he said.

The BJP chief also congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of the Aditya-L1 solar mission.

