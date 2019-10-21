This couple breaks taboos, gets wedded by the Constitution

A unique wedding, devoid of ‘unnecessary’ rituals and trappings of a traditional marriage, was solemnised at the Baidyanatheswar Temple community hall in Odisha’s Berhampur on Sunday.

D. Biplab Kumar, 30, and K. Anita, 25, broke several taboos as they took their vows on the Indian Constitution for togetherness as well as the well-being of the nation and society. Three widows helped the couple exchange garlands and take their vows. Even the invitations were printed on black card, considered an inauspicious colour.

Ahead of the ceremony, the couple donated blood at a camp organised at the community hall.

“It was a wedding devoid of rituals, horoscope matching, dowry and caste matching,” said D. Mohan Rao, father of the groom.

The Humanist and Rationalist Organisation of Odisha had organised the ceremony that was conducted after the couple registered their marriage. It was attended by friends and relatives of the couple as well as dignitaries from the city.

A seminar was also held to discuss the need for such marriages in society. All this was held at ‘kalyan mandap’ or community hall of Baidyanatheswar temple, a pointer to the acceptance of the event by the local people.

Mr. Rao, a retired government servant has been a member of the rationalist movement since its inception in 1978 in Odisha. Mr. Biplab works with a pharmaceutical company. Ms. Anitha has recently completed a degree in nursing.

The ceremony took place after Mr. Rao persuaded Ms. Anitha’s mother, K. Sitamma, to accept the radical departure from the norms. Both families are from Berhampur.