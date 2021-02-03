Thirty eight workers hurt in Maharashtra’s Uttam Galva Metallics plant accident

Wardha district Collector Vivek Bhimanwar told PTI the injured workers were admitted to two nearby hospitals, while those in critical condition were shifted to Nagpur for further treatment.

Thirty eight workers were injured, six of them critically, after coming in contact with hot air and coal particles from a furnace at the Uttam Galva Metallics steel plant near Wardha on Wednesday, an official said.

An official statement said the furnace was shut on Tuesday evening for annual maintenance. At 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday, 50 workers were removing the fly ash from the furnace when some of them came in contact with hot air and coal particles, the statement said.

While 28 injured were taken to the Vinoba Bhave hospital at Savangi, 10 were shifted to the Kasturba hospital at Sevagram in Wardha, the statement said.

Six workers, who sustained over 40% burn injuries, were later shifted to an intensive care unit. Uttam Galva Metallics is located at Bhugaon village, 10km from Wardha town and is among the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel and galvanised steel in western India.

The company is into the business of procuring hot rolled steel. In galvanised coils it specialises in making ultra thin sheets. Earlier this month, Nithia Capital, a U.K.-based alternative investment manager and CarVal Investors, a global alternative investment manager, announced the acquisition of Uttam Galva Metallics Limited and Uttam Value Steel Limited for ₹2,000 crore through Wardha Steel Holdings, Nithia Capital’s Singapore-based joint venture holding company.