Third wave has begun in Bihar: Nitish

Patna

01 January 2022 01:13 IST

A day after Bihar reported its first Omicron case, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the third wave of COVID-19 has begun in the State and urged people to remain vigilant.

He also mooted opening a genome sequencing laboratory in the State.

“Bihar has recorded the first Omicron case. Everyone has to be alert. The State is witnessing a sharp rise in cases, with the maximum being registered in Patna and Gaya. A large number of people from other States reside in these two places, and this could be a reason behind the spike in cases in these areas,” he told reporters.

“The third wave has begun in the State. We are fully prepared...The Health Department has upgraded hospital infrastructure,” Mr. Kumar said. He said a review meeting will be convened to assess the situation and the possibility of imposing curbs will be discussed.