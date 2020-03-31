Other States

Third virus death in West Bengal

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded its third COVID-19 death.

A 48-year-old woman from Howrah district who was admitted to the Howrah State General Hospital died late on Monday evening even before her test reports were received by the hospital authorities.

“We got the samples by 12 noon (on Monday) and by late evening we confirmed that the patent from Howrah was suffering from COVID-19 infection,” a doctor at the Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, a State run testing facility in Kolkata told The Hindu.

The nurses at the State-run hospital in Howrah district, where the patient passed away, alleged that she was admitted to the general ward on Sunday and they were not provided with any personal protective equipment, while treating the patient.

