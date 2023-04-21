Third Manipur BJP legislator quits post 

April 21, 2023 02:18 am | Updated April 20, 2023 09:43 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The third Manipur BJP legislator has resigned from his post in what is seen as growing resentment against Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh.

In a letter to Mr. Biren Singh on Thursday, P. Brojen Singh said he had stepped down as the Chairman of the Manipur Development Society. He cited “personal grounds” as the reason.

Mr. Brojen Singh represents the Wangjing Tentha Assembly constituency in the State’s Thoubal district.

He followed party MLAs Thokchom Radheysham and Karam Shyam, who quit as the Chief Minister’s advisor, and the Chairman of the Manipur State Tourism Development Corporation, respectively. The former represents the Heirok and the latter the Langthabal Assembly constituency.

The two said they were not being given any official assignments and sought transparency in the functioning of the government.

In a video clip, the Langthabal MLA said: “…a leader should be committed and sincere instead of threatening the followers. If such threats occurred frequently then an eruption of a revolt among the followers is a must... Manipur is becoming a corruption-free State but, in corruption, only the giver and the takers will know.”

Many BJP legislators disgruntled with the party leadership in the State have been camping in New Delhi, seeking the interference of the party’s central leadership in Manipur. They include a few Kuki MLAs who are reportedly unhappy with an eviction drive targeting the community.

“More MLAs are expected to quit various posts and assignments in the near future,” a leader of the dissident camp said.

Mr. Biren Singh is expected to reach New Delhi on Friday for a possible reconciliation with the disgruntled BJP legislators.

