Third low-intensity explosion in Punjab’s Amritsar, five arrested

May 11, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - Amritsar

A low-intensity explosion rent the still of the night in Amritsar, occurring near the Golden Temple here, police said.

The explosion was suspected to have taken place Wednesday, May 10 midnight behind the Guru Ramdas Niwas building, they said.

It is the third explosion in Amritsar within a week. Police said the area has been sealed and a forensic team has reached.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh said police received an intimation at around midnight that "a loud sound" had been heard.

Five conspirators were arrested for the low-intensity blast that occured near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours of Thursday, the Punjab police said.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the case has been solved with the arrest of five people who were involved in the incident.

”Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved. 5 persons arrested,” Punjab DGP tweeted.He further said that a press conference will be held regarding the blast.

"It is suspected that there is a possibility that another explosion has taken place.

"It took place behind the building. It has still not been confirmed whether it is a blast or some other incident," Singh told reporters, adding that the FSL (forensic science lab) team is on the spot.

As part of the precautionary measures, we are rounding up suspects and verifying people and investigation is on, he said.

A low-intensity explosion took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple here on May 6 and then another explosion occurred in the area in less than 30 hours of the first blast.