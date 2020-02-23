Thieves steal ATM machine with ₹19 lakh in Ambala

Ambala

23 February 2020 04:44 IST

Thieves decamped with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of Central Bank of India containing over ₹19 lakh here, police said on Saturday. The thieves sprayed paint on CCTV cameras fitted inside the ATM booth and stole the machine. Police said an investigation is on and footage of CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas had been collected. PTI

The incident occurred on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway in Saha village, around 15 kilometre from Ambala Cantonment, they said.

The ATM contained ₹19.40 lakh, they said.

Advertising

Advertising