Thieves steal ATM machine with ₹19 lakh in Ambala

Thieves decamped with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of Central Bank of India containing over ₹19 lakh here, police said on Saturday. The thieves sprayed paint on CCTV cameras fitted inside the ATM booth and stole the machine. Police said an investigation is on and footage of CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas had been collected. PTI
The incident occurred on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway in Saha village, around 15 kilometre from Ambala Cantonment, they said.
The ATM contained ₹19.40 lakh, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.