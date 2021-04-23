Thief returns vaccines with apology note

Hours after he stole COVID-19 vaccines from the Civil Hospital in Haryana’s Jind in the early hours of Thursday, an unidentified thief returned the doses at a police station with an “apology note” saying that he didn’t know that they were meant for virus patients.

As many as 1,270 doses of Covishield and 440 doses of Covaxin were stolen from a storeroom of the hospital. The matter came to light when a sanitation worker found the locks of the store and deep freezer broken on Thursday. The police registered a case and took up investigation.

In an interesting turn of events, a young man with his face covered left a bag at a tea stall outside the police station saying that it had lunch for the munshi. “The tea stall owner handed over the bag to the munshi. The policeman opened the bag and found that it contained the stolen vaccines with an apology note. The handwritten note said, ‘Sorry, did not know that this is corona medicine’,” said SHO (Civil Lines) Inspector Rajender Singh, adding that attempts were being made to identify him.