They’re not Modi’s assets, says Mamata on Centre’s NMP policy

‘For holding on to power, they are selling everything,’ she accuses Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday criticised the Centre’s National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) policy, saying the assets which the Union was in the process of monetisation were not the personal assets of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“I have already said these are not Mr. Modi’s assets. It is the country’s asset. He cannot sell public assets like this. It is not the BJP’s party affairs; it’s the country’s affairs. We are really shocked. It is an unfortunate decision. Not only me, the whole country will join me in condemning this,” she stated.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson alleged that the Centre was selling everything from rail, ports, public sector and insurance in the name of the newly announced policy.

“They are selling everything. I do not support this government. After selling everything, they will keep the money in reserve and use it for elections and remain in power. For holding on to power, they are selling everything,” she accused the Centre.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a ₹ 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

Central teams’ visits

The Chief Minister was also critical of certain Central teams visiting the State.

“Parliamentary Committees can come but the Centre sends some people without informing us. Why are the Centre sending teams to see whether we are doing work properly or not,” she said. In several sectors, including 100 days' work, skill development and Bangla Awas Yojana, the State was number one, she claimed.

There would be no division or bifurcation of the State on the wishes of BJP leaders, she added.

Over the past few weeks, certain BJP leaders, including MPs, have been raking up the issue of lack of development and giving voice to demands of bifurcation of the State.