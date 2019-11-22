There will be a Shiv Sena CM in Maharashtra for five years, says Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that all three parties, including the Congress and the NCP, had agreed to a Shiv Sena Chief Minister.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is holding a meeting with party legislators at his residence Matoshree presently. He will be gauging legislators’ opinion for who they want to see as the party’s CM. There is speculation that legislators may be moved out of Mumbai until government formation.

Mr. Raut addressed mediapersons earlier in the morning, in which he said, “There will be a Shiv Sena CM for five years, all three parties had agreed to it. Sena has taken this decision for Maharashtra’s pride and to give Maharashtra a strong leadership. Maharashtra wants Uddhavji to become CM. Shiv Sena has kept the CM post with itself on its own strength.”

When asked if he would like to become Chief Minister, Mr. Raut said, “We all want Uddhavji for CM.” When asked if the Sena chief is willing to become CM, he said Mr. Thackeray would respect the people’s sentiment and President Rule will be over soon.

When asked if the BJP had offered Sena CM post for 2.5 years, Mr. Raut said, “Now even if they offer Lord Indra’s seat, we don’t want it. The time is gone.”

When asked when will the government formation conclude, he said, “The picture is clear and a new government will be formed in the next one or two days, and the government will be led by Shiv Sena.”

Shiv Sena MLAs said they would continue to stay put in Mumbai. There was speculation that the MLAs would be moved out of Mumbai.