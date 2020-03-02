There is no alternative to development, says Adityanath

“There is no alternative to development,” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while launching and inaugurating projects worth ₹2,821 crore in the Botanical Garden of Noida on Monday. These include a multi-level parking facility that can accommodate 7,000 vehicles, a new 240-bed district hospital, three new foot overbridges and three new pink toilets.

Mr. Adityanath is on a two-day visit to the city, which many feel is doing better than the rest of the State in terms of development index. “For a long time, the area remained notorious for criminal activities. It was known for the Bhatta Parsaul incident. With the development of Jewar International Airport, Gautam Buddh Nagar will become one of the most beautiful and developed parts of the world,” he said, adding the newly-launched commissioner system will provide smart policing to the smart city.

He said the upcoming biggest airport in Asia would provide employment opportunities to the youth. He reiterated that the State budget had made special provisions for the youth and advised farmers to use the compensation money judiciously. He said the media should play a positive role in taking the development policies of the government to the people.

The CM also visited the residence of BJP MLA from Bulandshahr Sadar Virendra Sirohi, who passed away in Delhi on Monday morning because of liver complications.