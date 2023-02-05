’There is a tsunami in favour of BJP’, says Tripura Chief Minister

The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party underwent a course correction when the controversial Biplab Kumar Deb was replaced by Manik Saha, a dental surgeon, as the Chief Minister eight months before the Assembly elections were scheduled on February 16. The “wave” that saw the BJP end 25 years of the Left Front rule in 2018 is seemingly missing but Mr. Saha claims there is a tsunami in favour of the party this time. In an interview, he downplayed the perceived threat from Tipra Motha, a new local party, and dismissed the Left Front-Congress alliance as an unholy one. Excerpts.

The BJP rode the ‘ Chalo paltai’ (let’s change) to come to power in 2018. What changed?

A lot. Road, rail, air and Internet connectivity has improved vastly and the process of reviving inland water transport in cooperation with next-door Bangladesh is on. The salaries of all grades of employees and casual workers have been hiked by 30-94%, jobs have been created, infrastructure and healthcare upgraded, farmers’ productivity and income increased, and there is an ease of doing business. Most importantly, peace reigned in Tripura after decades of terror. This is apparent from the freedom and zeal with which all parties are campaigning in this election unlike in the past.

But your party’s campaigns focuses on the Centre’s achievements. Does that indicate the State has nothing to show, as the opposition parties say?

Absolutely not. The people know what we have done. The social pension for 2.8 lakh poor people was increased from ₹700 before 2018 to ₹2,000 each and 30,000 were added to the list of beneficiaries. Crimes of all hues rampant during the Left Front rule have dropped substantially. We have seven all-women police stations and a help desk at all police stations for women’s safety. There are many such achievements. We are highlighting the achievements of the Centre because the benefits percolate down to the State.

What about the 2018 promise of taking back 10,323 sacked teachers?

The Left Front is shouting about the problem that was its own creation. The issue is caught in a legal complication but we are trying to provide them relief on humanitarian grounds and have also formed an advocacy committee for them.

Is the Left Front-Congress alliance a threat to the BJP this time?

The people are sceptical about the alliance between the two parties that have had a history of violence against each other. These parties don’t trust each other. They have tied up for their existence but in the process, they have conveyed to the people that they cannot provide stability. It is good that their secret unholy alliance five years ago is out in the open. People will reject them on the day of voting.

What about the Tipra Motha?

The Motha has approached the polls with the impractical demand of Greater Tipraland that has no geographical clarity. They started their politics by sowing the seeds of division between tribal and non-tribal people but now claim to be inclusive. They are riddled with problems. People can see through their agenda and that is good for us.

Will its entry, particularly in seats beyond the 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribes, split the anti-BJP votes?

There is no question of any anti-BJP votes that need to be split. We have reports that there could a tsunami in our favour. The hype has been created about the Tipra Motha’s ascendancy in tribal areas. People forget we have 10 MLAs there and as many members of the tribal autonomous council. Thinking that we have no strength in the tribal areas will be delusional.