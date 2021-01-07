Theme-based monitoring for Rajasthan forestry works

JAIPUR

07 January 2021 00:54 IST

It will check progress and timely completion of projects

A new theme-based monitoring mechanism has been developed by the Forest department in Rajasthan to enable the field officers to ensure progress and timely completion of works for protection of flora and fauna. The new method will involve selection of a specific theme for every week.

Principal Secretary (Forest & Environment) Sreya Guha said here on Wednesday that the field officers in the districts would visit the sites of forestry works, including those of compensatory afforestation, and shoot video footages of three minutes each. These video clippings will be uploaded on the theme-based monitoring groups.

The State government had recently laid emphasis on evolving an effective monitoring system for the development works and projects. The Forest department apprised its officials in all districts of the theme-based mechanism through videoconferencing earlier this week. Ms. Guha said the inspection reports would be submitted by the Deputy Conservators of Forests to higher officers, who in turn would carry out an intensive exercise for verification of works. The themes to be identified every week would make the task “challenging and demanding”.

Advertising

Advertising