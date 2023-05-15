The situation in Akola is peaceful now and completely under control: Fadnavis

May 15, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Pune

Stating that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would not let anyone foment riots in Maharashtra, State Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking on Monday in the wake of clashes in Akola and Ahmednagar districts, claimed some persons were deliberately instigating such clashes in a bid to “destabilise“ the State.

Speaking in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mr. Fadnavis further informed that the clashes which occurred between two communities in Akola city late Saturday were fully under control, as was the situation in Ahmednagar.

“Somebody is deliberately trying to instigate clashes and destroy law and order in the State but the police were on full alert. There are some organisations and people who are trying to destabilise the state, but the government will teach them a lesson. To some extent, these riots are politically motivated. The situation in Akola is peaceful now and completely under control,” said the Deputy CM.

Mr. Fadnavis warned that those instigating riots would be exposed and the government will not let them succeed in their nefarious designs.

One person was killed in the Akola violence and ten others, including two policemen, were injured in the melee that erupted on Saturday night. The fracas between two groups of different communities was over a religious social media post on Instagram, which hurt the sentiments of one community.

Members of the two groups indulged in stone pelting and vandalism, with rioters setting fire to some two-wheelers and four-wheelers during the violence that broke out in the communally sensitive Old City area of Akola.

Minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan, who visited the riot-stricken part of the city, alleged that the clashes were “pre-planned”.

Meanwhile, in Ahmednagar, at least five persons were injured in a communal clash in Shevgaon village on Sunday during a procession taken out to mark the birth anniversary of the 17th century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, son of Shivaji.

A number of shops and vehicles were damaged in the pelting of stones, the authorities said.

Police have detained more than 80 persons so far in the Akola incident, and 32 persons in the Ahmednagar clash. The authorities have filed First Information Reports (FIR) against more than 300 persons in the Akola violence, and more than 150 persons in the Ahmednagar incident.

Internet services have been suspended in both Akola and Shevgaon with the district authorities imposing Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which prohibits unlawful assembly of people, to maintain law and order.

Police deployment has been significantly increased in the riot-stricken areas, with the presence of State Reserve Police Force and riot control squad units.

The Akola and Shevgaon incidents were replays of similar clashes that rattled Aurangabad city (now renamed Sambhajinagar) in March this year during Ram Navami.

At the time, one man was killed and several police officers were injured while a number of private vehicles were torched. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had held the ruling BJP responsible for fomenting communal riots in the State.

Meanwhile, chastising Mr. Fadnavis over the Akola and Ahmednagar incidents, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the State Home Minister had no worry about the law and order situation and was “merely interested in politicking”.

