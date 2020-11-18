The Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim resigns from Editors Guild of India

Shillong

18 November 2020 11:03 IST

She pointed out that while the Guild was silent on HC order pronouncing her guilty, it condemned the arrest of Arnab Goswami who was not even a member.

Editor of The Shillong Times Patricia Mukhim on Tuesday resigned as member of Editors Guild of India (EGI) in protest against what she called, the organization’s “complete silence” on the recent High Court ruling which refused to quash an FIR against her and held her guilty of creating communal disharmony through her Facebook post in July.

The veteran journalist, who is known for her vocal stand on many issues and rights of the lesser known voices across the North East, said the Guild was silent about her case, while it issued statements condemning the arrest of non-member Arnab Goswami whose arrest was not even on grounds of journalistic pursuits.

On November 10, the single bench judge of Meghalaya High Court in his ruling found Ms. Mukhim guilty of creating communal disharmony a crime under Section 153 CrPC and refused to quash an FIR filed by the Lawsohtun Dorbar Shnong (a traditional institution).

Advertising

Advertising

“Now that Deepavali is done and dusted and things are back to business as usual, I wish to convey to you and all the members of this much revered league of editors of the most prestigious publications in this country that I now wish to resign from its membership. Kindly therefore accept my resignation today, November 16, 2020,” the Padmashree awardee said in a letter addressed to EGI president Seema Mustafa.

I had shared this High Court order with the Guild hoping that it would at least give out a statement condemning the order but there was and has been complete silence from the executive. Ironically, the Guild responded with alacrity and issued a statement condemning Arnab Goswami’s arrest (a non-member), not on grounds of journalistic pursuits but on an abetment to suicide case, she said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Guild.