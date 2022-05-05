The origin of Haflong Hindi

May 05, 2022 15:58 IST

A ‘nativised’ Hindi associated with Assam’s only hill station is trying to hold its own amid a row over the Centre’s move to make the ‘standardised’ form of the language compulsory in high schools across the northeast.

Hindi reached Dima Hasao – a district formerly called North Cachar Hills – in the late 1800s primarily through merchants and construction workers who worked on a mountain railway system. By the time the railway line was completed in 1899, the non-tribal settlers and diverse indigenous communities across the hills had developed a pidgin to communicate among themselves.

Read the full story by Rahul Karmakar here: Assam’s Haflong Hindi, a fluent example of give and take

Animation by Richard Kujur