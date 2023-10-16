The mutilated body of woman found in Malda triggers panic, and a political row

October 16, 2023 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - Kolkata

The body of an unidentified woman with multiple injuries in West Bengal’s Malda district not only triggered panic among the people but also sparked a political war of words between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The body, found in Harishchandrapur in Malda, had been disfigured with acid. It was seen lying in a paddy field on the roadside. Locals said that an acid bottle, a knife, and a contraceptive packet were recovered near the body.

“The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. An investigation into the incident has started,” Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav said. He added that the identity of the women had not been ascertained yet.

The development at the start of the Durga Puja festivities triggered a strong reaction from Opposition parties. The issue of violence against women has remained politically charged over the past several years, with claims and counterclaims by political parties in the government and in Opposition. In May this year, protests erupted over the alleged rape and murder of a 17- year-old woman at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district. The State government is also feeling the heat in the acquittal of a death row accused in the 2013 Kamduni rape and murder case.

“Uncovering a woman’s disfigured body in Harishchandrapur, Malda, is deeply distressing. Acid burns, injuries, and disturbing evidence - an acid bottle, a knife, and a contraceptive packet. Even during the Durga Puja, women in Bengal continue to face harassment. Despite having a female Chief Minister, women remain vulnerable. Mamata fails terribly in ensuring women’s safety!” the West Bengal BJP posted from its official X handle.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister for Women and Child Development Sashi Panja said that the matter was being investigated, and the BJP’s reaction was ”selective outrage”.

“The unfortunate incident in Malda is under investigation by police. If only BJP was quick to seek justice in their own states, then their ‘Nari Shakti’ slogan would stand true. But under their selective outrage, there’s no justice for women in Manipur, wrestlers or Bilkis Bano,” Dr. Panja posted on X.