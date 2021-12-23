The bells of St Luke’s in Srinagar break 30-year silence

Srinagar

23 December 2021 21:49 IST

L-G Manoj Sinha praises artisans who worked on renovating the church built in 1886

Bringing cheer to the minuscule Christian community of Kashmir, Christmas bells tolled for the first time in 30 years on Thursday at the historic Saint Luke’s Church at Srinagar’s Sonawar area.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who presided over the ceremony to reopen the church, described it as “a historic occasion”.

“The St. Luke’s Church is a unique symbol of J&K’s composite culture, which was built in 1896 on the southwest slope of Shri Shankaracharya Hill,” Mr. Sinha said.

The church was closed in the wake of growing violence in the Valley in the 1990s. The J&K Tourism Department renovated and restored the church with all its colonial-era architectural features under the Smart City Project.

L-G Sinha also praised the artisans, mainly local Muslims, involved in the renovation and conservation of the structure, with many elements like altar and arches redone. The single-storey church has a cruciform plan in Gothic style.

And as the renovated church welcomed devotees, the bells in the tall tower rang out.

“India is home to diverse religions and cultures for centuries. Despite the diversity, we are living in unity without any discrimination,” the L-G said.

He said St. Luke’s message of peace and harmony to all human beings is more relevant today than ever before.

On the occasion, the famous Neve brothers — Dr. Earnest and Dr Arthur Neve — among the pioneers who introduced allopathic medicine to Kashmir despite the initial opposition by the Dogra rulers, were also remembered.

Special prayers were also recited by Chief Priest of St. Luke's Church, Father Eric, to mark the day.