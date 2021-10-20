BJP open to tie-up with Amarinder Singh, says party leader

NEW DELHI

20 October 2021 16:52 IST

The former Punjab Chief Minister has stated he will soon announce his own political party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appeared open to an alliance with the yet to be formed political party of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (retd.), a day after the latter made an overture. BJP general secretary and party’s Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam said Capt. Singh was a “patriot” and the BJP was open to tie-ups with “nationalist forces.”

On Tuesday, Capt. Singh stated that he would soon announce his own political party and was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP if the farmers’ issue was resolved in their interest.

Also read: Post resignation, Captain faces a tough battle

Advertising

Advertising

Resolving farmers’ issues

On his condition of resolving farmers’ issues, Mr. Gautam noted that Capt. Singh had not spoken about ending the farmers’ agitation. “He talked about farmers’ issues. We are committed to it and are working for the welfare of farmers. If the time comes, both will sit together and discuss farmers’ issues,” he observed.

“Our main agenda is nationalism and keeping the nation first. All those parties who want to form alliances with us on this agenda are welcome.” Capt. Singh was once a soldier and his stand on the issues of national security should be praised. “He was a soldier. He knows about the threats to the country and how to secure it. He is patriotic. And whenever it is a matter of national security and security at the borders, we have appreciated his stand,” Mr. Gautam remarked, adding that nationalists were not “untouchables” to the BJP.

Also read: Amarinder Singh an 'opportunist', betrayed Punjab: Sukhjinder Randhawa

Solution soon?

Senior sources in the party disclosed that one could anticipate a move towards resolving the long-running agitation of farmers against the three controversial farm laws. “Several options are being mulled in terms of a way out, including a new expanded committee of stakeholders to hold talks with farmers go into the nitty gritties of the demands by farmers,” a source explained.

Interestingly, Capt. Singh had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval after he quit as Chief Minister. At that time, it was said he had spoken of the security challenges in the border State post the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.