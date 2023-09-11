Thane lift collapse: death toll rises to 7

September 11, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST - Thane

The death toll in the lift collapse incident in Maharashtra's Thane rose to seven, the Thane Municipal Corporation said on Monday, September 11, 2023. The deceased persons have been identified as Mahendra Chaupal (32), Rupesh Kumar Das (21), Haroon Shaikh (47), Mithlesh (35), Karidas (38) and Sunil Kumar Das (21).

The seventh deceased has not been identified yet, the officials said.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation officials, there were a total of seven labourers aboard the lift and all of them have been declared dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased in the incident.

“Shocking! The lift accident in Thane is very tragic. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased who lost lives in this accident. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones,” Mr. Fadnavis said in a post on social media platform, X.

The lift of a 40-storey building in the Balkum area in Thane collapsed into the underground 3-storey basement on Sunday, September 10 evening.

According to the police, the incident happened between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm in the building called Runwal Complex in Thane city. The waterproofing work was underway on the roof of the building, the police said.

According to the preliminary investigation by the police, the accident occurred due to the breaking of the lift’s rope. The victim workers were coming down in the lift when the accident happened.

Further investigation is going on, the officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.