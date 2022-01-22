Thane court sends Kalicharan Maharaj in judicial custody in case over remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

The Naupada police arrested Kalicharan Maharaj after a case was registered against him based on a complaint lodged by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad

A court in Maharashtra's Thane city on January 21 remanded controversial religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj in 14-day judicial custody in a case related to his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

Later in the evening, he was taken to Chhattisgarh where the original offense has been registered and he would be kept in a jail in that state till his bail hearing, his lawyers said.

A team from the Naupada police station in Thane city had on the night of January 19 arrested him from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, where he was lodged in jail in the original case.

He was brought here on the evening of January 20 on transit remand and presented in a court on the morning of January 21.

Thane's judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) S.V. Metil Patil sent him in judicial custody.

There was heavy police deployment at the court when he was produced.

Apart from the Chhattisgarh capital, Kalicharan Maharaj is facing multiple cases in Maharashtra for the comments he made against Mahatma Gandhi during an event held in Raipur on December 26, 2021.

On January 12, police in Maharashtra's Wardha had arrested him.

His lawyers P.S. Morval and Samruddhi Patil said his bail application will be heard on Monday.