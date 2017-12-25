Jairam Thakur vows to end ‘VIP culture’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Jairam Thakur on Monday said his government would not indulge in “political vendetta”, but would review ‘hasty decisions’ taken in the past three months by the Virbhadra Singh government.

Talking to presspersons after his name for the top post was finalised on Sunday by the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, Mr. Thakur said his government would do away with the “VIP culture” promoted by the previous Congress government.

Axe on officials

“All the retired and blue-eyed bureaucrats who were re-employed by the previous government will have to go now,” he said.

Mr. Thakur, who will be formally sworn in on Wednesday, distributed fruits to patients in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital to mark the birthday of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He said the priority of his government would be to pursue works of social good and alleviate suffering.

Mr. Thakur later met delegations at the State Guest House at Peterhoff, visited Governor Acharya Dev Vrat to discuss Cabinet formation and took stock of the arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister and the BJP president for the swearing-in at the historic Ridge Maidan.

He said around 10 Chief Ministers had promised to attend the oath-taking ceremony.