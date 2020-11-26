Test zone at Mumbai airport for RT-PCR test for domestic flyers

MUMBAI

26 November 2020 23:31 IST

Targeted at passengers from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here has created a dedicated zone inside the airport for domestic passengers arriving from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan without COVID-19 negative certificates.

As per the latest State government rules, they would need to undergo the RT-PCR test upon arrival at the airport before entering the city.

Such passengers will be directed to the test zone located near the baggage carousel before exiting the airport, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.

“In keeping with the latest edict from the State of Maharashtra, passengers arriving at CSMIA from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan are required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test prior to boarding their flight or undertake the test upon arrival at Mumbai,” it said.

“Since the implementation of the new directive on 25th November 2020, CSMIA has tested over 200 passengers who have arrived from these earmarked regions, of which none have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government exempted armed forces personnel and their families from undergoing the mandatory RT-PCR test after the Indian Army informed that they follow stringent COVID-19 protocols for all individuals arriving at their respective military station/unit.

(With PTI inputs)