Test positivityrate below 15%in Delhi now

The test positivity rate of COVID-19 cases fell to 14.24% in the city on Thursday, the lowest in a month, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government. This means around 14 out of 100 people taking COVID-19 tests are now being detected as positive.

The last time the TPR was less than this was on April 13, when it was 13.14%.

With a more consistent supply of oxygen and a fall in the number of people in hospitals, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi currently has enough medical oxygen.

Delhi reported 308 COVID-19-related deaths over a period of 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 20,618.

