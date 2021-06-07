Test positivity rate stays below 10% for second day in Odisha

Experts attribute the fall to strict curbs, growing awareness

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Odisha remained below 10% for a second straight day on Monday, indicating improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the State.

TPR is the number of positive cases identified for every 100 tests.

Health experts attributed the fall in TPR, which was once hovering around 23% in Odisha, to lockdown restrictions and growing awareness among people about the contagion.

In the past 24 hours, Odisha conducted 67,178 tests, of which 6,118 turned positive for coronavirus. The TPR stood at 9.10%. Similarly, 71,973 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours on Sunday. As many as 7,002 persons tested positive. The TPR was 9.72%.

The TPR that swung between 15% and 23% last month dropped below 10% for the first time on Sunday.

Recovery rate improves

The recovery rate has also jumped above 90% in June, with daily recoveries exceeding daily cases consistently for the past few days. This has led to a sharp drop in active cases.

The number of active cases, which crossed the one-lakh mark in May, has dipped to 76,750.

According to the Public Health Department, the data indicated that the peak of the second wave had passed in the State.

The daily fatalities, however, do not correspond to the downward trend in positive cases.

For the past one week, the State has been averaging daily deaths over 35. The State reported 41 deaths on Monday, with the overall death toll crossing 3,000.