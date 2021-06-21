Test positivity rate goes down below 5% mark in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

21 June 2021 17:57 IST

Active cases come down to 36,633 but daily fatalities remain around 40

In what could be comforting news for Odisha, the test positivity rate came down below 5% on Monday for the first time in the past two and half months.

During the past 24 hours, 3,031 samples of the 61,000 tests turned out to be positive. The TPR was reported at 4.97% on Monday which was 5.38% on Sunday.

The cumulative caseload stands at 8,80,533. However, daily COVID-19 fatalities remained around 40. Monday’s reported toll of 43 took the total to 3,633.

The State reported below 5% TPR on April 1 when 461 of 26,700 samples were found infected. It shot up sharply since then and on April 27 touched an alarming 24.07%.

Peak period

As the TPR remained above 20% for 13 days, the fourth week of April and the first week of May were considered peak period for the second wave. Since the second week of May, the TPR had started taking a downward trend and went below two digits on June 5.

If the TPR is taken as an indicator, the situation continued to be gloomy in Puri, Khordha and Jajpur districts where it remained above 10%. There are six districts where the TPR is found below 2%.

In Jharsuguda, only 17 persons of the 2,774 samples tested during the past 24 hours turned positive throwing a TPR of 0.61%. Neigbouring Sambalpur is the only other district where the TPR has remained less than 1%.

The active cases have come down to 36,633. The number once stood above one lakh mark. Except four districts, all have active cases below 2,500.

Khordha, of which Bhubaneswar is part, remained the worst district with the highest 5,798 active cases.