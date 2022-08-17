Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in J&K’s Shopian

Police said a hideout was busted in a house and arms and ammunition was recovered

PTI Srinagar
August 17, 2022 08:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Army jawans near the site of attack after suspected militants shot dead Sunil Kumar, who belonged to the Kashmiri Pandit community, at an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian some 62 Km South of Srinagar on August 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Militants lobbed grenades and escaped security forces’ cordon in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kutpora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, they said.

During the operation, militants lobbed grenades at the search party and the fire was retaliated. However, the terrorists escaped due to darkness, a police spokesman said.

He said a hideout was busted in a house and arms and ammunition was recovered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Militants have stepped up attacks in Shopian, killing a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday. They also attacked a CRPF bunker in the district Monday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
act of terror
terrorism (crime)
Jammu and Kashmir

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app