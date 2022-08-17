Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in J&K’s Shopian
Police said a hideout was busted in a house and arms and ammunition was recovered
Militants lobbed grenades and escaped security forces’ cordon in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kutpora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, they said.
During the operation, militants lobbed grenades at the search party and the fire was retaliated. However, the terrorists escaped due to darkness, a police spokesman said.
He said a hideout was busted in a house and arms and ammunition was recovered.
Militants have stepped up attacks in Shopian, killing a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday. They also attacked a CRPF bunker in the district Monday evening.
