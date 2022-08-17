Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in J&K’s Shopian

PTI August 17, 2022 08:23 IST

Army jawans near the site of attack after suspected militants shot dead Sunil Kumar, who belonged to the Kashmiri Pandit community, at an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian some 62 Km South of Srinagar on August 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Police said a hideout was busted in a house and arms and ammunition was recovered

Militants lobbed grenades and escaped security forces’ cordon in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kutpora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, they said. During the operation, militants lobbed grenades at the search party and the fire was retaliated. However, the terrorists escaped due to darkness, a police spokesman said. He said a hideout was busted in a house and arms and ammunition was recovered. Militants have stepped up attacks in Shopian, killing a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday. They also attacked a CRPF bunker in the district Monday evening.



