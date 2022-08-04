Other States

Non-local labourer killed, 2 injured in militant attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama

CRPF Jawans patrol in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
The Hindu Bureau Srinagar August 04, 2022 23:59 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 00:02 IST

One non-local labourer was killed and two others were injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday.

A police spokesman said militants hurled a grenade on the labourers at Gadoora area of Pulwama.

The deceased person was identified as Muhammad Mumtaz from Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. 

The injured were identified as Muhammad Arif and Muhammad Majbool, both residents of Rampor, Bihar. “Both are stable,” the police said.

The militant attack comes as Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday completed three years without a special constitutional position. The Centre on August 5, 2019, revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

