Terrorist hideout unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

March 13, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - Srinagar

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hideout was unearthed in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, police said on March 13.

A search operation was launched in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district on March 12 night on the basis of a specific input developed over a period of time, a police official said.

Also read: Two LeT militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Anantnag

He said during the search operation, the hideout was unearthed and a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores was recovered which included five IEDs, Programmed Timer Devices (PTDs) and Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RCIEDs), six detonators, three pistols, five pistol magazines, 124 nine-mm rounds, four remote controls, and 13 batteries.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the official said.