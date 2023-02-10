Terror-smuggler-gangster nexus: suspects came to know each other inside Punjab jails, say enforcement agencies

February 10, 2023 06:05 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

Criminals lodged in the jails on various charges are being roped in by the gangsters and drug smugglers, says senior probe agency official.

The enforcement agencies have come across evidence establishing that a large number criminals who are now part of the terror-smuggler-gangster nexus in Punjab came to know each other while they, or their conduits, were lodged in the State prisons.

“The criminals lodged in the jails on various charges are being roped in by the gangsters and drug smugglers. Many gangsters are suspected to be operating from inside the prisons, which is a major cause of concern. Besides, there is always a possibility of them also being radicalised by terrorists. Therefore, the issue needs to be addressed urgently,” said a senior probe agency official.

Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau also found that some suspected members of an international drug trafficking syndicate busted with the arrest of 16 persons had met in jail. The network had close ties with the gangsters who are already on the radar of the investigating agencies. Sandeep Singh, said to be an accomplice of main accused Akshay Chhabra, was a known aide of “gangster” Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who was allegedly involved in the singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

Stating that Khalistani elements based in countries such as Canada, United Kingdom and United States had been attempting to revive extremism in Punjab since 2016, when targeted killings started in the State, the official said they were able to spread their propaganda via popular social media platforms using provocative speeches and video clips promoting violence. Several gangsters who have been roped in by the banned outfits are also running their syndicates from abroad.

There are about 2,000 suspected members of these syndicates in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other States. “A well-coordinated crackdown by all the agencies concerned is required to smash the whole network,” said another official.

Having registered multiple cases to probe the terror-smuggler-gangster nexus, the National Investigation Agency has expedited the efforts to track down and arrest the key accused. The Enforcement Directorate has also launched money laundering probes in connection with the cases registered by the State police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Along the border with Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have intercepted several drones carrying drugs, arms, ammunition and explosives. Drone sightings along the Indo-Pak border increased by over 200%, from 104 in 2021 to 311 last year. Most sightings — 258 — were in Punjab. The BSF shot down 20 drones last year.