April 14, 2022 12:13 IST

‘Terror’ group outfit Lawei ba Phyrnai had also threatened to blow up the headquarters of the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education and the North Eastern Hill University

The Meghalaya police have arrested the founder of a new ‘terror’ group that had sent threat mails to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and others more than a week ago.

Identifying itself as a “terror group of qualified jobless youth,” the outfit named Lawei ba Phyrnai had sent a series of emails threatening to blow up an educational institution per week from May 1. On the hit list of the group was the headquarters of the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education and the North Eastern Hill University.

The name of the group in the Khasi language translates to “bright future”.

A senior police official in Meghalaya capital Shillong said two people were picked up from the city on Wednesday on charges of sending the threat mails. One of them was released after preliminary interrogation, while the other, identified as the group’s founder, was arrested.

“We are trying to find out if others are involved in the case,” the officer said.

In the mails, the group said it was formed by 37 educated unemployed people who had lost faith in the country’s education system. It also accused the government of making a business out of jobs, depriving those who merit employment.

The group also claimed to have hacked into the computers of government officials for sending emails.