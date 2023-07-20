Terror funding case: One arrested in Kashmir, say police

July 20, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - SRINAGAR

One person, a self-styled journalist active on social media, was arrested on Thursday in connection with a terror funding case, the police said. Meanwhile, arms were recovered from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police spokesman said Muzamil Zahoor Malik, a resident of Indergam Pattan, Baramulla, was working as a journalist and has been arrested for terror funding.

“He received terror funds in his bank account made on forged documents and fake identity,” the police said.

Five accused had already been arrested, the police added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara, the Army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition close to the Line of Control in Tangdhar Sector.

“An operation was launched jointly by the Army, Police and intelligence agencies along the LoC. During the operation, a huge cache of arms, including two AK rifles, six pistols, four hand grenades and other war-like stores, were recovered,” the Army said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.