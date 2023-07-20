ADVERTISEMENT

Terror funding case: One arrested in Kashmir, say police

July 20, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Muzamil Zahoor Malik, a resident of Indergam Pattan, Baramulla, is a self-styled journalist active on social media

The Hindu Bureau

One person, a self-styled journalist active on social media, was arrested on Thursday in connection with a terror funding case, the police said. Meanwhile, arms were recovered from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. 

A police spokesman said Muzamil Zahoor Malik, a resident of Indergam Pattan, Baramulla, was working as a journalist and has been arrested for terror funding. 

“He received terror funds in his bank account made on forged documents and fake identity,” the police said.

Five accused had already been arrested, the police added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara, the Army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition close to the Line of Control in Tangdhar Sector.

“An operation was launched jointly by the Army, Police and intelligence agencies along the LoC. During the operation, a huge cache of arms, including two AK rifles, six pistols, four hand grenades and other war-like stores, were recovered,” the Army said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US