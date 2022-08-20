Terror-financing case | Police raids under way in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

PTI Jammu
August 20, 2022 11:49 IST

Security personnel check vehicles, near a border town in Poonch. Representational image only. | Photo Credit: PTI

“The police, on August 20, raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch in connection with a hawala racket that was unearthed with the arrest of two people who were allegedly routing money to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr,” officials said.

Abdul Hamid Mir, a resident of Poonch, and Delhi-based garment trader Mohammad Yaseen were arrested from Jammu bus stand and the national capital on August 17 and 18 respectively. Hawala money worth ₹24 lakh was recovered from them.

“The officials said police have been carrying out searches at multiple locations in Poonch since early this morning. “The raids are going on and further details are awaited,” an official said.

Also Read: Explained | The FATF and Pakistan’s position on its ‘grey list’ | FATF retains Pakistan on its terror funding ‘grey list’

According to police, Yaseen, a resident of Delhi's Turkman Gate, revealed that the hawala money was being routed to India through South Africa and collected in Surat and Mumbai.

“He ran a garments business in Meena Bazaar and was the Delhi link to send this money to terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir through couriers,” the police had said earlier.

