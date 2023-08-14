ADVERTISEMENT

Terror ecosystem being dismantled fully in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

August 14, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - SRINAGAR

L-G Sinha said the conflict tag of Kashmir was a great business opportunity for some people, “whose first preference was to fill their own pockets”

The Hindu Bureau

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Monday (August 14) said security forces were hitting the last nail in the coffin of terrorism in Kashmir.

Speaking during a function in central Kashmir, L-G Sinha said the conflict tag of Kashmir was a great business opportunity for some people, “whose first preference was to fill their own pockets”.

He said the security forces are hitting the last nail in the coffin of terrorism.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Terror ecosystem is being dismantled fully to make peace a permanent feature in J&K. Separatism, terrorism and street violence are a thing of the past,” the L-G said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US