Terror ecosystem being dismantled fully in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

August 14, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Monday (August 14) said security forces were hitting the last nail in the coffin of terrorism in Kashmir.

Speaking during a function in central Kashmir, L-G Sinha said the conflict tag of Kashmir was a great business opportunity for some people, “whose first preference was to fill their own pockets”.

He said the security forces are hitting the last nail in the coffin of terrorism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Terror ecosystem is being dismantled fully to make peace a permanent feature in J&K. Separatism, terrorism and street violence are a thing of the past,” the L-G said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.