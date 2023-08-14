HamberMenu
Terror ecosystem being dismantled fully in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

L-G Sinha said the conflict tag of Kashmir was a great business opportunity for some people, “whose first preference was to fill their own pockets”

August 14, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Monday (August 14) said security forces were hitting the last nail in the coffin of terrorism in Kashmir.

Speaking during a function in central Kashmir, L-G Sinha said the conflict tag of Kashmir was a great business opportunity for some people, “whose first preference was to fill their own pockets”.

He said the security forces are hitting the last nail in the coffin of terrorism.

“Terror ecosystem is being dismantled fully to make peace a permanent feature in J&K. Separatism, terrorism and street violence are a thing of the past,” the L-G said.

