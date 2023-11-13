Tensions arise within Shinde faction as old warhorses Kirtikar and Kadam square-off over future candidature

November 13, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Pune

Fissures within the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction emerged after two of its seniormost leaders —former Maharashtra Minister Ramdas Kadam and sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar — fought it out over the candidature of the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Kadam has accused the 80-year-old Mr. Kirtikar of nepotism and “betraying” the Shinde faction. Incidentally, Mr. Kirtikar’s son, Amol Kirtikar, has remained with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) after the June 2022 split.

Mr. Kirtikar, a former four-time legislator and a two-time MP from Mumbai North West, has in a press note accused Mr. Kadam of a litany of anti-party activities in the past, while adding that the former Minister had “a history of betrayal”.

“Ramdas Kadam has said I am betraying the party, but Kadam’s history of betrayal is old and his list of anti-party activities is long,” Mr. Kirtikar said in his press note.

The trigger for their verbal spar was Mr. Kirtikar’s recent announcement in which he hinted that he may not be interested in contesting the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

Mr. Kadam promptly said that his son Siddhesh Kadam would be willing to contest if Mr. Kirtikar stepped down.

Condemning the octogenarian MP’s note against him and rebutting all accusations of having betrayed the party in the past, Mr. Kadam said: “There is no basis to Kirtikar’s allegations against me. He has grown too old. Perhaps, he needs a doctor now. He can to go to any lengths to defame a colleague, even after 33 years.”

Mr. Kadam pointed out that Mr. Amol Kirtikar was still with Uddhav Thackeray while Kirtikar senior was in the Shinde camp.

“I request Mr. Shinde to sort this thing with him. If Gajanan Kirtikar has any problem with me, it does not behove him as a senior leader to play out these intra-party issues in the media with all of Maharashtra watching,” Mr. Kadam added.

Bitter history

In the undivided Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, Mr. Kadam had accused his party colleagues Anil Parab (now with the Sena UBT) and Uday Samant (now with the Shinde Sena and ironically Mr. Kadam’s colleague) of allegedly trying to finish off the Sena by colluding with the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In October 2021, Mr. Kadam, a party old-timer, had landed in a soup when a local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Vaibhav Khedekar and former NCP MLA Sanjay Kadam (both from Dapoli in Ratnagiri district in the Konkan) had released a series of audio clips purporting that he [Mr. Kadam] had allegedly furnished “proof” of irregularities against Mr. Parab to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya with the help of an RTI activist.

Mr. Kadam’s fall from grace within the Uddhav Thackeray-led undivided Shiv Sena had come about even earlier when Mr. Thackeray had denied him a ticket in the 2019 Assembly election.

He had wholeheartedly extended his support to Mr. Shinde’s coup in June 2022 while bitterly railing against Mr. Thackeray after joining the Shinde-led Sena.