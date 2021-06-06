Tension returns to Assam-Mizoram border

Incursion reported a week after an alleged attack on Assam MLA along Nagaland border

The police in southern Assam’s Hailakandi district have increased vigil along the interstate boundary following alleged incursion by miscreants from Mizoram.

The incident on June 4 came a week after armed men fired at an Assam MLA on the border with Nagaland.

Hailakandi’s Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur said the latest incursion from across the inter-State boundary was reported from two places.

“They built a house at one place and burnt down two abandoned huts at the other,” she said, adding that the issue has been taken up at a higher level between the two States.

“We have strengthened the BOPs (border outposts) to prevent any law-and-order problem,” Ms. Kaur said.

In November 2020, alleged miscreants from Mizoram had blown up two government schools in southern Assam’s Cachar district adjoining Hailakandi.

On May 27, miscreants from Nagaland had reportedly fired upon Congress legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi, who had visited a village on the inter-State border.

Assam also has border disputes with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.